Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [April 17-23]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon’s Prime Video

Till

Original theatrical release date: October 14th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 17th, 2023

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

From co-writer and director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency) comes this drama based on the true story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Bradley’s relentless pursuit of justice in 1955 after the murder of her teenage son.

Till stars Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven), Jalyn Hall (All American), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) and Frankie Faison (The Wire).

Stream Till here.

Dead Ringers [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 21st, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller, drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Twin doctors share everything in life in an effort to bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Based on iconic Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name, Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Toronto’s Britne Olford (The Umbrella Academy).

Stream Dead Ringers here.

Judy Blume Forever

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 21st, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

This documentary examines the pioneering work of author Judy Blume (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.) and her impact on millions of girls.

Stream Judy Blume Forever here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Ghosted [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ release date: April 21st, 2023

Genre: Romantic action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

A man falls head over heels for a woman who’s actually a secret agent, leading them both on an international adventure.

Ghosted was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) and reunites Knives Out stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Stream Ghosted here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Mrs. Davis

Crave release date: April 20th, 2023 (first four episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A nun named Simone must hunt and destroy the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence.

Mrs. Davis was created by Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and stars Betty Gilpin (Glow), Jake McDorman (Dopesick), Margo Martindale (Justified) and Markham, Ontario’s Andy McQueen (Outer Banks).

Stream Mrs. Davis here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

The Owl House (Season 3)

Original TV broadcast run: October 2022 to April 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: April 19th, 2023

Genre: Animated fantasy

Runtime: Three episodes (46 to 54 minutes each) Luz’s journey to save the Boiling Isles from Emperor Belos and the Collector comes to an end in this third and final season. The Owl House was created by Dana Terrace (Gravity Falls) and features the voices of Sarah-Nicole Robles (Baymax!), Wendie Malick (Fillmore!), Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Original TV broadcast run: April to August 2022

Netflix Canada release date: April 18th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 13 episodes (around one hour each)

The sixth and final season tracks the fateful events that lead Jimmy to meet Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, as well as flash forwards that reveal his ultimate fate post-Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (Breaking Bad) and features returning Breaking Bad stars Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy), Jonathan Banks (Mike) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus), as well as Rhea Seehorn (Whitney), Patrick Fabian (Valentine), Tony Dalton (Sense8) and Montreal’s Michael Mando (the Ubisoft Montreal video game Far Cry 3).

Stream all six seasons of Better Call Saul here.

The Diplomat [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: April 20th, 2023

Genre: Political drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (50 minutes each)

A career diplomat must balance her new U.K. ambassador job with her rocky marriage to a political star.

The Diplomat was created by Debora Cahn (Homeland) and stars Keri Russell (Felicity), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) and David Gyasi (Carnival Row).

Stream The Diplomat here.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once and Always [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: April 19th, 2023

Genre: Kids and family, superhero

Runtime: Eight episodes (50 minutes each)

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Netflix has a new special which reunites many of the original cast, including David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch, Karan Ashley, Catherine Sutherland, Barbara Goodson and Richard Steven Horvitz.

Stream Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once and Always here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: AMC