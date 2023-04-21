Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 might arrive with an all-new processor

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Watch could hit the market with a brand new smartwatch chip, according to SamMobile. The new system-on-chip (SoC) is reportedly known as the Samsung Exynos W980.

Other details about the new chip include a 5nm fabrication process, and over 10 percent faster speeds than the previous generation.

The chip would serve as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4‘s Exynos W920 from 2021. Last year, the Galaxy Watch 5 launched without a processor upgrade.

If this report proves true, it will be good news for Google’s Wear OS ecosystem. Android smartwatches are notorious for their less-than-speedy silicon, especially when compared to the Apple Watch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is rumoured to launch this summer alongside the latest foldable smartphones offerings from the South Korean company.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: SamMobile Via: Android Authority