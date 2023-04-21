Hard drives and storage devices are discounted at Best Buy right now

Best Buy Canada has several hard drives and storage devices from the likes of Kingston, Corsair, Samsung, SanDisk, WD, Seagate and more on sale right now.

Check out some of the hard drives and storage devices on sale below:

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-77E1T0B/AM): $114.99 (save $25)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-V7S1T0B/AM): $99.99 (save $60)

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-V8P2T0B/AM): $219.99 (save $110)

SanDisk Extreme 1TB External Solid State Drive (SDSSDE61-1T00-G25): $134.99 (save $5)

SanDisk Extreme 2TB External Solid State Drive (SDSSDE61-2T00-G25): $204.99 (save $25)

WD_BLACK SN850X 2TB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive with Heat Sink (WDBB9H0020BNC-WRSN): $244.99 (save $235)

WD easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0080HBK-NESE) – Black: $199.99 (save $10)

WD_BLACK SN850 2TB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive with Heatsink – Officially Licensed for PS5: $264.99 (save $75)

WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra Diskless Network Attached Storage (WDBVBZ0000NCH-NESN): $232.99 (save $42)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC4000404) – Grey: $119.99 (save $20)

Seagate IronWolf 8TB 3.5-inch 7200RPM SATA NAS Internal Hard Drive (ST8000VNA04): $179.99 (save $40)

Kingston NV2 1TB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive (SNV2S/1000G): $64.99 (save $13)

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 32GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive – 2 Pack: $9.99 (save $15)

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCI-e (Gen 4) Internal Solid State Drive with Heatsink – Optimized for PS5: $219.99 (save $50)

Find all the hard drives and storage devices on sale here. It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of making a purchase, make sure to check when the sale ends.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy