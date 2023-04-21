Google’s mid-range Pixel 7a might come with face unlock

All eyes are on Google and its upcoming Pixel 7a. Courtesy of a new leak by Twitter user SnoopyTech, it appears the company is planning to port its Face Unlock feature to the highly anticipated device.

Face Unlock first debuted on the Pixel 4/4 XL. The feature was absent from future Pixel releases, until it reappeared on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Similar to Apple’s Face ID, Face Unlock is a form of biometric authentication that scans users’ faces to unlock their phones. Unfortunately, as implemented on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the feature is not as secure as its competition.

Google’s solution uses the front selfie camera and some software magic to recognize faces. While it’s fast and convenient, it doesn’t include any extra dedicated hardware. This makes competitors such as Apple’s Face ID a more secure solution overall.

Even with this drawback, hopefully, this leak ends up being accurate. The added flexibility would be an appreciated addition to Google’s mid-range offering.

The Pixel 7a is rumoured to launch at Google I/O this June.

Source: SnoopyTech Via: Android Police