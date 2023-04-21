New Pixel Fold leak uncovers the foldable’s potential specs

A new leak from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech about the upcoming Pixel Fold offers a detailed look at the foldable’s potential specs.

According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will cost $1,799 USD (approximately $2436.45 CAD) for the 256GB model and $1,919 USD (approximately $2598.97 CAD) for the 512GB model. The fold is said to come in two colours, chalk and obsidian, with the 512GB model available in obsidian only.

Google is also reportedly offering a free Pixel Watch for everyone who pre-orders the Pixel Fold, making the steep price point more justified.

According to the leak, both foldable models will feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and run the Tensor G2 chip with the Titan M2 security chip. As for dimensions, the phone allegedly measures 5.5 by 3.1 by 0.5 inches when folded.

The outer display of the Pixel Fold is set to feature a 17.4:9 aspect ratio at 5.8 inches and will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a 2092 × 1080 pixel OLED screen. The inner display sits at 7.6 inches, with the foldable display featuring ultra-thin glass protected by plastic.

Like the Pixel 7 series, the upcoming Pixel Fold will come with Google One VPN, according to this report.

The recent leak also touches on the specs of the phone’s cameras. Prosser reports a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a sensor size of half an inch. The front outer selfie camera is reported to have a 9.5-megapixel sensor with 1.22 pm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, and fixed focus.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Fold open on May 10th, with the foldable phone expected to get a full introduction at Google I/O 2023. The foldable is expected to release in June 2023.

Image credit: Jon Prosser

Source: Jon Prosser Via: 9to5Google