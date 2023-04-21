Former ISED minister Navdeep Bains joins Rogers’ executive team

Toronto-based telecom company Rogers detailed changes to its executive leadership team, which includes adding former Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) minister Navdeep Bains.

Bains was appointed Rogers’ Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. According to a release from the company, Bains “will build on his years of public and private sector leadership on critical issues facing our country, including improving connectivity in rural and remote Indigenous communities across Canada.”

Part of his mandate will include leading the Public Policy and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts for Rogers. Bains will also focus on Canada’s digital economy, access for low-income families and climate change action.

Bains previously was vice chair of global investment banking at CIBC but his time as ISED minister is more notable. Bains stepped down as ISED minister in January 2021. At the time, Bains said he needed to “put his family first.” Current ISED minister François-Philippe Champagne was sworn in on January 12th.

Along with Bains, Rogers added two other people to the executive team. Shaw’s chief operations officer Zoran Stakic was appointed as Rogers’ chief transformation officer. Rogers appointed Terrie Tweddle as chief brand and communications officer — Tweddle worked for Rogers from 2008 until 2020 and rejoined the company in 2022.

Other notable changes include that Ted Woodhead, Rogers’ chief regulatory and government affairs officer, is leaving the company. Marisa Wyse, Rogers’ chief legal officer, will assume regulatory affairs.

Source: Rogers