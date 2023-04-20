Ring Video Doorbell is 31 percent off today

Time for a deal coupled with home security.

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale by 31 percent off through Amazon, now $89.99.

Ring is a popular smart home device that provides real-time video and audio feeds of the front door, or back door. The Ring Video Doorbell captures video and audio of anyone who approaches your door, and sends an alert to your smartphone or other compatible devices.

This is the 2020 model and features a 1080p HD camera with a 160-degree field of view. The Ring also has infrared night vision, so you can see who’s at your door even in low-light conditions. As for audio, there is a two-way audio system with noise cancellation, allowing you to communicate with visitors at your door through the built-in speaker and microphone.

The Ring Video Doorbell is compatible with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control the device using voice commands. It also integrates with other Ring products, such as the Ring Chime and Ring Alarm security system.

Check out the deal here at Amazon Canada

Source: Amazon Canada