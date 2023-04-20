Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition firmware update delivers 8,000Hz polling rate

Razer has announced a firmware update for its Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, a high-end wireless gaming mouse with a magnesium alloy exoskeleton weighing only 49g.

The update enables the mouse to achieve true 8,000Hz wireless polling rates, which means it can communicate with the PC every 0.125 milliseconds, resulting in unparalleled accuracy and responsiveness.

It’s worth noting that the industry standard for gaming mice polling rate is 1,000Hz, which means the Viper Mini Signature Edition can achieve a polling rate eight times higher than the industry standard.

Unleash the full potential of the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition with true 8000 Hz HyperPolling Wireless Technology—Razer Synapse update available soon. Stay on top of the latest drop happening on 21 Apr, 9AM PT: https://t.co/FzhboYw5Ba pic.twitter.com/iI57SElS0L — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 20, 2023

The mouse already boasts Razer’s Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which according to the company, provides 99.8 percent resolution accuracy, and optical mouse switches that can withstand up to 90 million clicks. With the addition of 8,000Hz polling rate, the Viper Mini Signature Edition easily retains the top position in the gaming mouse market.

The firmware update is available for download here and will be effective starting Monday, April 24th, 2023, after which users will be able to adjust the Viper Mini Signature Edition’s polling rate between 125Hz and 8,000Hz.

Learn more about the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition here.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer