New rumour suggests 15-inch MacBook Air will arrive with two M2 variants

Often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken to Twitter with the latest scoop on the elusive 15-inch MacBook Air.

First off, he says the laptop will arrive sometime in 2023.

[Prediction update and revision] 1. The new 15" MacBook model should be named MacBook Air.

2. To reiterate, the upcoming 15" MacBook Air will feature the M2 series and offer two processor spec options. However, two options are more likely to be M2 with different cores (similar… https://t.co/Co4YJhbXO3 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2023

This new model will serve as the latest addition to Apple’s extensive laptop portfolio. It will reportedly arrive with two M2 processor options — each with different configurations of cores, according to Kuo.

Previous reports indicated the 15-inch Air might arrive with either an M2 Pro or M3 chip, though this now appears less likely. Kuo says that the M3 series of chips are only just gearing up for mass production, starting in the second half of the year.

Shipment estimates for the new Air in 2023 are expected to be in the 5-6 million unit range, Kuo says.

This larger variant of the existing 13-inch Air has long been the subject of speculation. It remains unclear whether we’ll officially hear about the new product at WWDC this June, or if we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo Via: Apple Insider