Dead Island 2 costs almost $10 more digitally than other games in Canada for some reason

The official sequel to 2011’s zombie-slaying action RPG, Dead Island, is set to release on April 21, 2023. Interestingly, those looking to explore the undead-infested world of Dead Island 2 might need to fork over a little bit cash more, depending on where and how they play.

There’s been some confusion over just how much the title will cost at launch as the game’s release date gets closer. It seems the pricing for the base version of the game varies depending on the console, as well as if users purchase a physical copy or prefer to own it digitally.

Modern video games are no stranger to increases in price, including when Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom briefly appeared for $89.99 on the Canadian Nintendo eShop.

Currently, Dead Island 2’s price ranges anywhere from $79.99 to $98.99, depending on the marketplace. Below is a list of prices from some of the popular retailers:

Epic Games Store — $79.99

Xbox Microsoft Store (digital) — $98.99

Sony PlayStation Store (digital) — $93.49

GameStop Pulp Edition (includes bonus pre-order content, physical) — $89.99

Dead Island 2 also offers two separate editions of the game at launch, a ‘Day One Edition’ and a ‘Hell-A Edition.’

Day One Edition includes the base game along with one pre-order exclusive, the ‘Memories of Banoi Pack.” The Hell-A Edition includes the base game along with a whole slew of in-game and physical perks, such as an exclusive SteelBook, an expansion pass, tarot cards, pins, badges and a golden weapons pack among more.

Both of these editions are unavailable in Canada for launch, but the physical copies retail for $94.25 and $134.65 respectively, when adjusted from USD.

Confusing? Maybe a little bit, but so is fighting off hoards of brain-eating, flesh-devouring zombies.

Dead Island 2 releases in Canada on April 21st, 2023.

Thanks, Mark

Image credit: Deep Silver



Source: Dead Island, GameStop, Walmart, Epic Games