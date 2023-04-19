Starlink launches new Maritime plan for internet access at sea

Oceanbound Starlink customers can now access a new ‘Maritime’ plan offering 50GB of data at sea.

The plan costs $329 a month in Canada and is in addition to a $3,170 one-time hardware cost. According to Starlink’s website, it provides coverage to “boats of all sizes” and offers download speeds of 220Mbps.

The 50GB of data counts as ‘priority’ data and includes access while at sea. Once customers use all the priority data, they can access unlimited data on inland coverage, such as on lakes and rivers, wherever the company’s services are available.

Starlink says customers can purchase additional priority data with ocean access through their account “at a later date.”

Image credit: Starlink

Source: Starlink