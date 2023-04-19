fbpx
News

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to Lego in new revealed sets

The new Lego sets are set to ship out on August 1st

Luke Mandato
Apr 19, 20235:04 PM EDT 0 comments
Sonic Lego

With Nintendo classics like the NES and the Game Boy having been recreated in toy brick form in the past, Sega is now getting in on the fun with a new collection of Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets having been revealed.

Although this isn’t the first time Sonic the Hedgehog has appeared in Lego form, it is the first time that Sega’s flagship character will be featured in a Lego set that isn’t exclusively designed to be a collector’s piece. The four new sets revealed are more play-focused with one featuring a launcher that sends Sonic through his iconic inverted loop.

Sets include Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and Tail’s Worksop and Tornado Plane.

Adding to the charm, the company has also introduced Minifigure versions of other characters in the Sonic universe such as Tails, Amy and Doctor Eggman.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Lego sets will begin shipping on August 1st, 2023, and will range in price from $35 to $50 USD (approximately $47 to $67 CAD).

Image credit: Sega

Source: Sega Via: Engadget

Comments