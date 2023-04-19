Pixel Fold reportedly has ‘most durable hinge on a foldable’

With Google I/O around the corner, Pixel leaks are coming from all over. The latest comes from CNBC, of all places, confirming previous leaks about the Pixel Fold’s launch and price. The publication also reports the Pixel Fold will have the “most durable hinge on a foldable.”

CNBC cites internal communications it viewed as the source of the information. Per the communications, CNBC reports that Google will announce the Fold at I/O 2023 on May 10th. Moreover, the Fold will cost “upwards” of $1,700 USD, putting it in competition with Samsung’s $1,799 USD Galaxy Z Fold 4. (In Canada, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $2,269.99).

The publication goes on to detail some of the specifications of the Pixel Fold. The foldable reportedly has water resistance, a 5.8-inch external screen and will open like a book to reveal a 7.6-inch display, same as the Z Fold 4. The Pixel Fold will weigh 10oz (about 283.5g) and will have a larger battery than the Z Fold 4 that Google says will last 24 hours.

The Pixel Fold reportedly runs on Google’s Tensor G2 chip like the company’s 2022 flagships.

Another interesting tidbit in the CNBC report is that Google plans to offer incentives to draw people to the Pixel Fold. This will include trade-in options to swap from a current Pixel, iPhone, or other Android phone and get a discount on the Fold. Even more alluring is that Google will reportedly offer a free Pixel Watch to Fold buyers. Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that Google often has different (and better) trade-in offers in the U.S.

Source: CNBC