New Sega Genesis games land on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for April

A collection of new retro Sega titles are now available to play on Nintendo’s online subscription service.

Four classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! ☑️ Pulseman

☑️ STREET FIGHTER II' : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION

☑️ Kid Chameleon

☑️ Flicky pic.twitter.com/tK74TNRbSI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

The new games available are Pulseman, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, and Flicky. Nintendo announced and released the titles on April 18th.

The games join a growing collection of retro titles as part of the ” Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” tier of the Japanese giant’s online service.

The titles originally launched on the Sega Genesis, a game console first released in 1989 in the Americas. Other consoles available as part of the Expansion Pack include the Nintendo 64 and the Game Boy Advance.

The service costs $63.99 for a 12-month single account membership. A 12-month family option is available for $99.99, allowing up to eight accounts.

Source: Nintendo of America