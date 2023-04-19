fbpx
New Sega Genesis games land on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for April

Nintendo adds new games as part of its April Sega Genesis update

John Kanellakos
Apr 19, 20231:55 PM EDT 0 comments
Screenshot of Super Street Fighter II': SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION

A collection of new retro Sega titles are now available to play on Nintendo’s online subscription service.

The new games available are Pulseman, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, and Flicky. Nintendo announced and released the titles on April 18th.

The games join a growing collection of retro titles as part of the ” Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” tier of the Japanese giant’s online service.

The titles originally launched on the Sega Genesis, a game console first released in 1989 in the Americas. Other consoles available as part of the Expansion Pack include the Nintendo 64 and the Game Boy Advance.

The service costs $63.99 for a 12-month single account membership. A 12-month family option is available for $99.99, allowing up to eight accounts.

Source: Nintendo of America

