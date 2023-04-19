Apple details how it reduced its environmental impact in 2022

Apple’s homepage has been updated to display a new banner just in time for Earth Day.

“Behind every product is a plan for the environment,” reads the website’s homepage, which links users to a dedicated ‘Environment’ microsite that details the initiatives it has taken to go carbon neutral and what it plans to do in the future. “Our commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 drives everything we do. Every Apple product will be made with clean energy and even more recycled and renewable materials. Because the earth won’t wait, and neither will we,” reads the website.

Through an interactive infographic, Apple revealed how its environmental initiatives played out in 2022:

Recovery: More than 40,000 metric tons of electronic scrap directed to recycling in 2022.

Materials: 20% of all materials shipped in products last year came from recycled sources.

Make: More than 250 suppliers, representing over 85% of our direct manufacturing spend, have committed to using 100% renewable electricity for Apple production.

Shipping: 80% reduction in shipping emissions of HomePod (2nd generation) through our new transportation plan.

Product use: Over 70% reduction in average product energy use since 2008.

Apple then highlights how its products are made of more recycled materials than before. It uses the iPhone 14 as an example, saying that it uses recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine, and recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards, in addition to using 100 percent recycled gold to the wire all cameras and the plating of multiple circuit boards. Further, it detailed how not just the product, but its packaging too is made with the environment in mind. “70% of iPhone 14 packaging is made with recycled wood fiber,” reads the website.

You can check out the full report here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple