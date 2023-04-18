What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late April 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the second half of April. Highlights include Minecraft Legends from Mojang and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition.

See below for the full list:

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 18th

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 20th

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) — April 20th

Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — April 21st

Cassette Beasts (PC) — April 26th

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 27th

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) — April 27th

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — May 2nd

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on April 30th:

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tetris Effect Connected (Console and PC)

Unsouled (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass members get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any game in the catalogue, giving you the option to buy them to continue playing.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Image credit: Xbox