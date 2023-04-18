Where to stream Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ Ghosted in Canada

After working together on Knives Out and The Gray Man, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas have reunited for a new romantic action-comedy, Ghosted.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), the film sees Cole (Evans) fall head-over-heels for Sadie (de Armas), only to discover she’s a secret agent, leading them on an international mission. It’s also worth noting that Ghosted was written by Rhett Reese and Toronto’s Paul Wernick (Deadpool series) and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Given all of the big names attached, you might be wondering where you can watch the film. Fortunately, it’s pretty simple — Ghosted will begin streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 21st. An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles (starting at $18.95/month).

Image credit: Apple