Twitter to start labelling hateful tweets when they’re restricted

Twitter is expected to roll out new labels for tweets that break the company’s rules and are restricted.

The platform says it restricts tweets that violate its policies by making them harder to find, and this new change will make it more clear to users when that happens.

The original process of making tweets harder to find is known as visibility filtering, a system the company has admitted that “like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we’ve taken this action.”

According to a blog post from Twitter Saftey, the new labels are set to appear on tweets that violate Twitter’s Hateful Conduct policy. The labels are set to only be implemented at the tweet level, and will not affect the user’s account.

We've heard from many of you that you want to know what Freedom of Speech, Not Reach looks like in practice. This is the label that'll be displayed when we've limited the visibility of a Tweet. Keep the feedback coming! https://t.co/AUYDP2kYPi pic.twitter.com/BaJuSfcz0q — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 17, 2023

The social media giant says it’s open to feedback both on the new changes, as well as giving power to users by allowing them to appeal decisions made to label inappropriate content. Twitter will also not run ads beside labelled tweets.

Twitter also plans to expand the labels to other “applicable policy areas” later this year. It will be interesting to see how the platform labels tweets that have been struck for reasons other than guideline violations, much like Substack‘s were recently.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge