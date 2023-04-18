Switch titles on sale at Walmart across Canada

Walmart stores across Canada have several Nintendo Switch titles available up to 50 percent off.

As shared by ‘Alkab’ in the r/VideoGameDealsCanada subreddit, here are some of the titles currently discounted at Walmart locations:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $39.99 (regularly $79.96)

Metroid Dread – $39.99 (regularly $79.96)

Miitopia – $29.99 (regularly $64.96

Mario Tennis Aces – $39.99 (regularly $79.96)

Bravely Default 2 – $39.99: (regularly $79.96)

Live A Live – $29.99: (regularly $64.96)

Triangle Strategy – $39 (regularly $79.96)

Splatoon 2 – $39 (regularly $79.96)

Warioware – $29: (regularly $64.96)

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes – $39: (regularly $79.96)

Clubhouse Games – $24: (regularly $49.96)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – $19.99: (regularly $44.96)

Sonic Mania – $24.96: (regularly $29.96)

Pokemon Scarlet – $59: (regularly $79.96)

To check whether one of the above-mentioned Switch titles is on sale/in stock at a Walmart near you, check out this stock tracker website.

Source: Reddit (Alkab)