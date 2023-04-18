Google Pixel 7 drops to $599 in Canada

The Pixel 7 is on sale and it seems to be its lowest price to-date.

A deal is happening on Amazon Canada, courtesy of Google, that drops the Pixel 7 128GB model in both Snow and Lemongrass to up to 23 percent and 17 percent off, respectively.

The Snow model is now $599 (23% off) and the Lemongrass is also $599 (17% off).

The Pixel 7 comes with 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) rear-facing camera, 10.8-megapixel camera, with a 4,355mAh battery.

Check out our of the Pixel 7 review here.

Source: Amazon Canada