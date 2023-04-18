fbpx
CTV viewers confused after Avatar-like blue tint takes over the channel

CTV Vancouver has not issued a statement about the glitch

Luke Mandato
Apr 18, 20232:20 PM EDT 0 comments
All eyes are turning to James Cameron after an unexplained issue hit CTV News Vancouver, making everyone on-screen into Avatar lookalikes.

In a bizarre incident, everyone from weather anchor Ann Luu to Dateline NBC host Lester Holt ended up dawning the blue shade.

The incident occurred on April 14th on CTV News’ Vancouver station.

What’s even more confusing is that there has been no word from CTV Vancouver about the incident, leaving many looking for an explanation.

After initial complaints on Twitter, the hype has died down, with some viewers wondering if they were the only ones who noticed.

The error is likely due to a technical issue and has since been resolved.

Image credit: @jacqpatton

Source: @jacqpatton Via: BlogTO

