CTV viewers confused after Avatar-like blue tint takes over the channel

All eyes are turning to James Cameron after an unexplained issue hit CTV News Vancouver, making everyone on-screen into Avatar lookalikes.

Dear @CTV

What the heck? Why is everyone blue pic.twitter.com/zpnLkZLGRm — A. Mark Wilburn (@amwilburn) April 15, 2023

In a bizarre incident, everyone from weather anchor Ann Luu to Dateline NBC host Lester Holt ended up dawning the blue shade.

The incident occurred on April 14th on CTV News’ Vancouver station.

I don’t know if it was the way it was PVR’ed or what, but @ann_luu turned all Avatar 🧞‍♂️ on me…. @CTVVancouver 📺 pic.twitter.com/wX5WR94UzO — Hutchyman (@Hutchyman) April 15, 2023

Does @CTVVancouver look like this for anyone else or…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3GVUh073n — jackie (@jacqpatton) April 15, 2023

.@CTVVancouver is in #Avatar mode tonight. Guess those control guys in #Toronto are so stoned they haven’t noticed yet pic.twitter.com/wO7zm1obwJ — Bctraveler (@Bctraveler2) April 15, 2023

What’s even more confusing is that there has been no word from CTV Vancouver about the incident, leaving many looking for an explanation.

After initial complaints on Twitter, the hype has died down, with some viewers wondering if they were the only ones who noticed.

The error is likely due to a technical issue and has since been resolved.

Image credit: @jacqpatton

Source: @jacqpatton Via: BlogTO