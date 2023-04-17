Warner Bros. announces Harry Potter competitive Quidditch game

Warner Bros. Games has announced a new Harry Potter Quidditch title for PC. The game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, will let players create and customize their own Quidditch players.

According to the FAQ, the game has been in development for several years by Unbroken Studios. The developer designed this as a completely standalone experience, and players can play in a competitive, multiplayer setting.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

The FAQ also states that this will be an online-only game, and it’s not confirmed what platforms it will release on.

The studio is launching a playtest for the game from April 21st to 22nd, and you can register here to take part.

Hogwarts Legacy is a great game, but many were shocked that Quidditch wasn’t included. That said, it makes sense Hogwarts Legacy didn’t offer Quidditch if Warner Bros. was preparing to launch a standalone title. It’s unclear to what extent, if any, series creator J.K. Rowling is involved with the game, but regardless, she will profit from it. In the past several months, there have been calls to boycott any and all works based on Harry Potter due to the author’s anti-transgender views.

Source: Warner Bros. Via: VideoGamesChronicle