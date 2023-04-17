iPhone 15 Pro to continue with Action button, according to leak

According to a new leak, the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have a programmable ‘Action’ button.

The leaker, @analyst941, has claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button is going as planned and you’ll be able to control the Camera app. 9to5Mac calls this a sketchy claim, but they point out that the leaker was right about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, a year ago.

Furthermore, within the camera app, the action button (formally; mute switch) will replace the volume up button for taking a photo. Action button use in Camera: – Light press: auto-focuses the camera – Hard press: captures photo – Hard, Long-hold press: captures/records video — 941 (@analyst941) April 16, 2023

Alongside all these details, the leaker claims that the Action button will be Force-sensitive (no, not like a Jedi), similar to 3D touch, so it can understand if you’re tapping it, pressing it lightly or hard.

This leak counters what analyst Jeff Pu has heard from sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain. Pu believes that Apple has moved away from capacitive buttons due to complications with a complex design. And the even more well-known Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated Pu.

If the leak indicates that the Action button will be capacitive, it’s possible that our leaker is incorrect. Apple will stick with mechanical buttons and not actually have the button.

We’re months away from a potential iPhone 15 series, so we’ll learn more sooner than later.

Source: 9to5mac, @analyst941