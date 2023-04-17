Google’s Pixel Tablet reported to launch with 8GB RAM and four colour options

Google’s Pixel Tablet, which was first revealed at its 2022 I/O event, will likely release in June or July.

While we already know a lot about the upcoming tablet, many are still eagerly waiting for details regarding its specs and design.

Now, sources familiar with the Google tablet (via 9to5Google) have revealed new information about the Pixel Tablet, including RAM and colour options.

According to these sources, the Pixel Tablet will be available in a total of four colours, two of which have already been shown off by Google: a green rear case with a black bezel, and a white bezel with a beige/cream rear. The other two colours remain unclear for now.

Further, the Pixel Tablet will reportedly feature an aluminum body with a nanoceramic finish designed to provide a “soft matte look and textured feel.” It will also reportedly come equipped with a Tensor G2 processor, run Android 13, along with 8GB of RAM and two storage options.

Interestingly, the Pixel Tablet will ship with a Charging Speaker Dock. This dock will charge the tablet via the rear pogo pins, with power coming from a jack on the rear. This means that Google will likely not include a USB-C charging brick in the box.

Finally, sources have confirmed that Google will offer an official case for the Pixel Tablet.

With its powerful specs, sleek design, and innovative features, the Pixel Tablet promises to be a game-changer in the tablet market if Google truly commits to the space this time around. We’ll likely learn more about the tablet during Google I/O on May 10th. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Source: 9to5Google