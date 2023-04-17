fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: May 2023

The acclaimed Star Wars: Visions returns for its second season this month

Bradly Shankar
Apr 17, 20234:33 PM EDT 0 comments
Star Wars: Visions Season 2

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in May.

This month’s highlights include the second season of the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series, American Born Chinese featuring Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Shu and James Hong and The Kardashians Season 3.

May 3rd

  • Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All [Disney+ Original]
  • Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episodes) [Star]
  • Pose (Season 3 Premiere – All Episodes Available) [Star]
  • Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Premiere) [Star]

May 4th

  • Star Wars: Visions (Volume 2) [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original]

May 5th

  • Entrelazados Live!
  • FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes) [Star]
  • Planners (Season 1 – Premiere) [Star]
  • Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 (Premiere) [Star]
  • Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Available) [Star]
  • Three Ways (Feature Film Premiere) [Star]

May 10th

  • Dois Tempos: (Season 1 – All Episodes) [Star]
  • FX’s Class of ’09 [Star]
  • Homeland (Season 8, all episodes) [Star]
  • Impuros: (Season 3 – Premiere)  [Star]
  • Lambert Contre Lambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
  • The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]
  • Race (Season 1 – Premiere) [Star]
  • Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4, all episodes)

May 12th

  • Crater [Disney+ Original]

May 19th

  • White Men Can’t Jump [Star]

May 24th

  • American Born Chinese (Season 1, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]
  • Abbott Elementary (Season 2 – All Episodes Available) [Star]
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Clearing [Star]
  • Crazy Love (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
  • Entrelazados (Season 2 premiere, all episodes)
  • Link: Eat, Love, Kill (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
  • Secrets of the Elephants

May 25th

  • The Kardashians (Season 3) [Star]

May 31st

  • Aktris (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney

