New on Disney+ Canada: May 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in May.

This month’s highlights include the second season of the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series, American Born Chinese featuring Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Shu and James Hong and The Kardashians Season 3.

May 3rd

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All [Disney+ Original]

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episodes) [Star]

Pose (Season 3 Premiere – All Episodes Available) [Star]

Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Premiere) [Star]

May 4th

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 2) [Disney+ Original]

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original]

May 5th

Entrelazados Live!

FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes) [Star]

Planners (Season 1 – Premiere) [Star]

Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 (Premiere) [Star]

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Available) [Star]

Three Ways (Feature Film Premiere) [Star]

May 10th

Dois Tempos: (Season 1 – All Episodes) [Star]

FX’s Class of ’09 [Star]

Homeland (Season 8, all episodes) [Star]

Impuros: (Season 3 – Premiere) [Star]

Lambert Contre Lambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1) [Disney+ Original]

Race (Season 1 – Premiere) [Star]

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4, all episodes)

May 12th

Crater [Disney+ Original]

May 19th

White Men Can’t Jump [Star]

May 24th

American Born Chinese (Season 1, all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

Abbott Elementary (Season 2 – All Episodes Available) [Star]

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

The Clearing [Star]

Crazy Love (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

Entrelazados (Season 2 premiere, all episodes)

Link: Eat, Love, Kill (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

Secrets of the Elephants

May 25th

The Kardashians (Season 3) [Star]

May 31st

Aktris (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney