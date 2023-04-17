Apple’s WWDC might feature new MacBooks, watchOS updates and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is approaching fast, with the event set to take place this June. The keynote has been highly anticipated, with rumours of Apple’s own mixed reality headset originally rumoured to premiere at the conference.

However, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that the event could feature more launches than we thought, including new MacBooks alongside expected updates like a new version of the Apple Watch’s watchOS software.

Looking at MacBooks, Gurman doesn’t directly state which model he believes will launch at the WWDC in June. However, he does mention a handful of devices that are slated to release later this year or in early 2024. These include an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a “high-end” MacBook Pro and an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air. There are even reports of the new MacBooks featuring OLED displays.

The report states that “at least some of the new laptops” will appear at the event. Despite this being great news for MacBook users looking to buy a new laptop, the bad news is that the new models are unlikely to run Apple’s next-generation M3 chips.

Although some Mac Studio computers featuring the M3 chips are in development, it’s unclear when they’ll be released.

As for software, watchOS will reportedly receive a major update that includes an overhauled interface. Apart from that, this year’s event could be quiet for operating system updates. Gurman did report that work allowing sideloading on iOS to comply with upcoming EU legislation is ongoing, despite some company backlash.

The most anticipated reveal is likely Apple’s mixed reality headset rumoured to be called the ‘Reality Pro.’ The headset will reportedly run a brand-new operating system known as xrOS, with the company expected to pitch developers on making software for the headset at the WWDC.

It was reported by Bloomberg back in January that the device would feature hand and eye tracking, a digital crown to switch between AR and VR and digital avatar support for FaceTime calls. Finally, it’s expected to have a price of around $3,000 USD (approximately $4,021 CAD).

With exciting developments across the board, this year’s WWDC could be far more packed than earlier rumours indicated. WWDC 2023 runs from June 5th – 9th.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge