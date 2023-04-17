Save up to 31 percent on select Amazon Fire TVs

If you’re in the market for a new TV, specifically an affordable one, then check out these deals on select Amazon Fire TVs:
- Toshiba 32″ 720p HD LED Smart TV for $24999 (save 29%)
- Insignia 50″ 4K U HD HDR LCD Smart TV for $399.99 (save 31%)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $429.99 (save 28%)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $499.99 (save 24%)
- Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $209.99 (save 22%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $339.99 (save 28%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $339.99 (save 28%)
- Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV for $279.99 (save 18%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada