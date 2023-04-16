Computer Accessories are discounted at Best Buy right now

Best Buy Canada has a bunch of PC accessories on sale right now, including gaming mice and keyboards, SSDs, speakers and headphones.

Check out some of the PC accessory deals below:

eero 6 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (B086P34DPF) – 3 Pack: $228.99 (save $41)

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-77E1T0B/AM) – English: $109.99 (save $30)

SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5 – Black: $120.98 (save $4)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock – Black: $99.98 (save $29)

Apple Magic Mouse – White: $85.98 (save $4)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM): $199.99 (save $85)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $174.99 (save $75)

ASUS ROG Keris P513 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $69.99 (save $60)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0K/AM) – Beige: $199.99 (save $90)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $199.99 (save $30)

Logitech M310 Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $19.99 (save $10)

Logitech G Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit with Yeti Gaming Mic: $139.98 (save $50)

Logitech K380 TKL Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard – Grey: $39.98 (save $10)

ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86U): $269.99 (save $30)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 16000 DPI Wireless Pixart PAW3335 Gaming Mouse – White: $76.98 (save $23)

Razer Huntsman Mini Backlit Optical Gaming Keyboard – White – English: $134.99 (save $40)

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth 2.1 Computer Speaker System: $142.98 (save $27)

Razer Orochi V2 18000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – White: $59.99 (save $30)

Check out all the computer accessory deals here. It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of making a purchase, make sure to check when the sale ends.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy