Public Mobile’s limited-time offer: Score 15GB of data for just $40/mo

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is currently offering its 15GB plan for $20 off.

Regularly available for $60, the plan is currently listed for $40 on Public Mobile’s website.

The plan offers 15GB of data at 4G speeds (up to 100Mbps), unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging. Apart from the promotion, Public Mobile has another 4G plan that costs $35 per month and offers 3GB data, making the promotion plan a no-brainer if you’re looking to migrate to Public Mobile.

You can check out the offer here.

