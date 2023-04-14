MobileSyrup’s Best Buy Mother’s Day Gift Guide [2023 Edition]

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. To help the gift-hunting process, we’ve put together a list of several exciting devices that moms will surely love. This year, we take a look at a number of audio solutions, smart home gadgets and other devices.
Mother’s Day lands on Sunday, May 12th and now is a great time to consider what special gift to buy this year.
For more deals from Best Buy and the retailer’s full Mother’s Day guide, follow this link.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links. This gift guide is sponsored by Best Buy.
-
Fitbit Versa 4+
The Fitbit Versa 4+ is a solid option as far as wearables are concerned. As a great Mother’s Day gift, this smartwatch comes fully loaded with tracking features for workouts and health monitoring. The Versa 4+ has 40+ exercise modes spanning HIIT, running, strength training and more.
On top of that, this Fitbit wearable can monitor and provide data surrounding heart rate, calories, mental wellness, and more. In Canada and other select markets, Fitbit’s Versa 4+ supports its SpO2 feature, which enables users to monitor their blood oxygen saturation.
$259.99Best Buy
-
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Google’s second-generation Nest Hub is a fantastic centralized smart home device to consider for moms everywhere. It helps tick the boxes on organization, productivity, and entertainment and does so with a smart display to boot.
In comparison to Google’s first Nest Hub, the second-generation smart home display provides clearer audio when streaming music. It also offers considerably better bass and can display and control smart home devices like lighting, Nest Thermostat settings and more.Learn More
$129.99Best Buy
-
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat
Speaking of Google’s Nest Smart Thermostat, this device could make an excellent Mother’s Day gift. Smart devices can complement any household as they allow for easier controls and ways to monitor settings. Installation of the Nest Thermostat is fairly straightforward as it includes everything you need in one box.
Once installed, users can schedule temperature changes based on activity around the home. For instance, adjustments can be made to cut energy costs when no one is home. The device can also be controlled via the Google Home app or the aforementioned Nest Hub.
$179.99Best Buy
-
JBL Charge 5
The JBL Charge 5 is a reliable and flashy Bluetooth speaker. Now that the snow is starting to melt and the sun is out, moms everywhere are looking to get outdoors. This speaker is certified IP67, making it a great waterproof and dustproof option.
The JBL Charge 5 features a 30W speaker, perfect for blasting tunes, podcasts, audiobooks, etc. while out of the home. Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity enables two smartphones to be paired. Plus two USB inputs are also available. On a single charge, JBL claims users can get up to 20 hours of playtime from the speaker. Plus, with the built-in powerbank, charging is possible without disrupting what’s currently playing.
$199.99Best Buy
-
Logitech MK470 Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Perhaps your mom is looking to spruce up her home office? Logitech offers a slim keyboard and mouse combo that doesn’t take up too much desk space yet still provides all the functionality she’ll need.
Designed for PC users, the Logitech MK470 Slim Combo offers a keyboard featuring scissor keys for reduced noise. The keyboard also features 12 programmable FN keys to take advantage of. The included mouse is designed to be ambidextrous with optical tracking. The best part is that both devices are fully wireless and low profile.
$69.99Best Buy
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might be a good option to consider if your mom is an audio nut and loves music. These stylish earbuds offer support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This can be a great little perk for focusing on work or getting the most out of a playlist when streaming music.
Additionally, the Galaxy Buds2 provides the support needed to take calls on the fly. With noise reduction technology built-in, the earbuds block and reduce distracting noises like the wind. Also, with touch controls, playback options and the ability to take a call are easy as can be.Learn More
$189.99Best Buy
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Sticking with Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great option for any mom. It features a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Plus, it offers Dolby Atmos surround audio and 4GB of RAM.
This model also comes in a blushing 'Pink' colour, suitable for the spring season. It’s a great all-around tablet for reading, answering emails, checking in on social media, or streaming a movie or show. Samsung also promises the Tab S7 FE can provide up to 15 hours of battery life on a charge.Learn More
$599.99Best Buy
-
Sony WF-1000XM4 Headphones
Taking a look at another option for earbuds, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 buds make the list. This audio option also provides in-ear noise cancellation. Additionally, users can take advantage of the Adaptive Sound Control, which monitors the surroundings and fine-tunes the listening experience based on ambient sounds.
From a design perspective, the WF-1000XM4 is rounded and features a sleek matte finish. They come with a charging case, that’s USB and Qi wireless charging compatible. Sony claims that users can get up to 24 hours of battery life with wireless charging.
$249.99Best Buy