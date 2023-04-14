Best Buy’s Weekend 50 sale: Razer peripherals, drones, electric scooters and more

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Weekend 50’ sale with 50 products up to 50 percent off.

The sale goes live on Saturday, April 15th, and ends on Sunday, April 16th.

Check out some products from the sale below:

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum – Blue: $179.99 (save $120)

Segway Kids Ninebot eKickScooter Zing A6 Electric Scooter (5km Range / 12km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $99.99 (save $150)

Razer 12-inch USB LED Ring Light for PC and Mobile Streaming – Black: $29.99 (save $60)

Insignia 15-inch Laptop Sleeve – Black: $19.99 (save $25)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair – Black/Green: $399.99 (save $250)

Razer DeathAdder V2 HALO Infinite Edition 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse: $49.99 (save $30)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Doubleshot ABS Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (save $80)

Nanoleaf Lines 60 Degrees – Smarter Kit – 9 Light Bars: $229.99 (save $50)

Elgato Stream Deck: $139.99 (save $60)

Contixo F19 Drone with 1080p HD Camera & Controller: $99.99 (save $30)

Find all ‘Weekend 50’ deals here.

Image credit: Best Buy