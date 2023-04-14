Best Buy Top Deals: Sony WF-1000XM4, SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera and more

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals for the week is live now with discounts on several Dyson products, item trackers, tablets, TVs, headphones and more.

Check out some of the deals below:

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD LED Smart TV (32V35C) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $249.99 (save $100)

Acer Predator Orion Gaming PC (Intel Ci5-12400F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 3060/Win 11): $1,199.99 (save $500)

ASUS TUF 31.5-inch QHD 170Hz 1ms VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VG32AQA1A): $379.99 (save $70)

JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $199.99 (save $30)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $249.99 (save $50)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $100)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 5-Pack – Black: $289.99 (save $10)

Garmin vivoactive 4 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Slate/Black: $269.99 (save $130)

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack: $219.99 (save $60)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch 256GB Windows 11 Tablet with Intel Evo Core i5-1235U/8GB RAM – Graphite: $1,299.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q600B/ZC 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $399.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm VR Lens Kit: $899.99 (save $150)

WD easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $419.99 (save $110)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 4 Pro (350-700W Motor/ 50km Range/ 30km/h Top Speed) – Black: $849.99 (save $250)

Marketplace offers

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – Airwrap Styler Complete – Vinca blue and Rosé – (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $499.99 (save $100)

NIU KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter Space Grey: $1,1689.99 (save $130)

Top deals for the week are live now and end on Thursday, April 20th. Check out all the Top Deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy