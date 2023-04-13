Ubisoft+ launches on Xbox — here’s the full games lineup

Ubisoft’s game subscription service, Ubisoft+, is now available on Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft first announced that the service would be coming to Xbox in January 2022, so it’s been over a year before it finally happened. With Ubisoft+, subscribers gain on-demand access to a catalogue of dozens of Ubisoft titles, as well as 10 percent off in-game currencies.

To access the service, you’ll need to sign up for a Ubisoft+ Multi-Access plan, which is priced at $22.99/month. This is slightly more expensive than the $19.99/month base Ubisoft+ membership on PC, although Multi-Access does include access to the service across Xbox, PC and Amazon Luna.

At launch, Ubisoft+ on Xbox offers more than 60 games:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Ubisoft says more games will be added over time. As The Verge points out, however, this is currently well below the 100-plus titles offered on Ubisoft+ for PC. It’s also worth noting that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers hundreds of games from a variety of publishers, costs $16.99/month.

Overall, it’s been a quiet period for Ubisoft, with the publisher delaying its big pirate ship game, Skull and Bones, for the sixth time earlier this year while cancelling three other titles. At the time, Ubisoft also revealed that its relatively softer 2022 lineup, which consisted of the likes of Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, had failed to meet expectations. The company has also been toiling away at a variety of live service games, including crossover shooter XDefiant and multiple Assassin’s Creed titles.

That said, the publisher is set to hold a big E3-style ‘Forward’ showcase on June 12th where it’s likely to show more from several games, including 2023 titles like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft