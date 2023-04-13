The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new trailer is upping the ante for fans

Nintendo has dropped the third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The nearly four-minute look at this year’s highly anticipated game gave us a deeper look at The Breath of the Wild sequel.

We’re a month away from the follow-up to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. Fans have already been clamouring for Tears of the Kingdom, but that didn’t stop Nintendo from dropping an exciting last overview of the game’s various vistas, cinematics, and enemies.

The trailer starts out innocent enough. Nintendo treats us to some calming peeks of Hyrule and the elevated Sky Islands. However, it isn’t long until the looming threat of Ganondorf and the malice shadows over Link, Zelda and their friends.

Nintendo is still keeping a lot close to its chest regarding what players will be doing in Tears of the Kingdom. However, there is a bit we can glean from this latest trailer. The first is the amount of returning characters from Breath of the Wild. Characters like Riju and Prince Sidon can be seen in various snippets, too.

Zelda is also prominently featured throughout the trailer, now sporting a new haircut. While fans are eager to know whether Zelda will become a playable character, there’s little evidence to suggest the game will change perspectives from the silent protagonist, Link.

Tears of the Kingdom also features a lot of new faces and characters. Of course, this includes the triumphant — and admittedly haunting — return of Ganondorf. The trailer also gives up a bit of a glance at various puzzles and what looks to be dungeons. Though, as fans have long begged classic dungeons to be featured in the game, we’re still uncertain what the scope is.

Overall, it’s a very strong trailer, and the anticipation within the fandom is already high. Though, from the looks of it, this trailer cranked the excitement up a few more notches.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12th. Nintendo is also launching a Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED model. This special edition Switch launches on April 28th for $469.99.

In related news, MobileSyrup has partnered with Nintendo of Canada to send you and a friend to New York for the launch of Tears of the Kingdom. Learn more about that contest here.

Image credit: Nintendo