Supposed iOS 17 leak provides a rundown of new features

Apple is planning to announce iOS 17 and its full spectrum of new features at the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in June, but before the official announcement, a potential leak is revealing a broad overview of what may be in store for users.

The new leak comes from Twitter user @analyst941, who took to the app to share certain details about the Dynamic Island ahead of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro launch. Despite not having a supremely accurate track record for iPhone leaks, the user provided a rundown of everything they claimed to know about the upcoming iOS 17.

The same user also predicted that Siri prompts will transition into the Dynamic Island as iOS 17 rolls out.

Exclusive: Almost everything I know about what’s new in #iOS17. (A thread) — 941 (@analyst941) April 12, 2023

The first claim was that all iPhone models that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17, as well as iPads powered by A9 and A10 Fusion chips potentially be dropped this year after questions about iPadOS 17’s device compatibility circulated.

According to the leak, “performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices are the main features of this update.”

Some of the new features the leak claimed iOS 17 would feature include:

More options for iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display

“Changes and additional options” for managing notifications

More filters for Focus modes

Car Key improvements “more care implementation in the wallet app”

Heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight

More expected for the Dynamic Island

Custom accessibility mode

UI changes to the Health app

Apple has not released any official information on iOS 17 yet, rather opting to wait for the WWDC in June 2023 to reveal any information to the public.