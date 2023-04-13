Razer expands its streaming ecosystem with new $209 Stream Controller X

Razer has launched its new Stream Controller X all-in-one streaming hub in Canada. Along with other major regions, Canadians can get their hands on this fully customizable controller deck, featuring 15 programmable LCD buttons, now available for $209.99.

Razer has expanded its streamer support by continuously launching streaming gear within its ecosystem. The Stream Controller X enhances the streamer’s control of their broadcast by supporting 15 Switchblade Buttons, which users can customize to their preference.

Razer’s Controller X supports most high-profile streaming software, and features plugins to enable the use of several apps. For instance, users can set shortcuts to Twitch, OBS Studio, Philips Hue, Spotify, Razer Key Light Control, Razer Audio Mixer Control, Voicemod and more.

All programmable shortcuts are built into a series of 15 LCD buttons featuring their own icons. The Stream Controller X is built into a magnetic stand with a 50-degree angle. The stand itself also has a grip to avoid sliding on a desk or table.

Razer has a long lineage of offering gaming gear across accessories, gaming PCs and even apparel. The Stream Controller X is another example of the company gaining a foothold in the streaming world, targeting a market Elgato largely dominates. The Elgato Stream Deck MK2 is the company’s most comparable device to the Stream Controller X as it provides similar features.

Razer’s Stream Controller X appears to have a smaller footprint compared to competitive devices. This could help reduce clutter within a streaming setup. Additionally, this will likely speak to those currently in the Razer ecosystem — especially if they’re using the likes of Razer Key Lights and Seiren microphones.

Image credit: Razer