Android users might have to pay Snap’s subscription fee to access dark mode

Snapchat’s Android users may have to pay to access dark mode, a feature that’s free for iOS users.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a leaker following Snap’s rollout of the function for Android since 2021, it might only be available for Snpachat+ subscribers.

#Snapchat keeps working on the dark mode for #Android 👀 ℹ️ It will be a feature for Snapchat+ subscribers pic.twitter.com/utWcmP5CRj — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 11, 2023

A screenshot shares three options under the “App Appearance” segment, “Always Light,” “Always Dark,” and “Match System.”

The subscription service costs $4.99 in Canada and gives users access to a number of exclusive features. However, dark mode is not something Snpachat+ users with iPhones currently pay for.

At this time, it’s unclear if Snap will run with the paid feature for Android users. It’s also not known when exactly these Snapchat users will be able to access dark mode.

Image credit: Snap

Source: @alex193a Via: 9to5Google