Redfall won’t launch on Xbox Series X/S with 60fps support

Redfall‘s official Twitter account has announced that you won’t be able to play the game at 60fps on consoles — at least not at launch.

What seemed at first like a bad late April Fools’ joke was recently confirmed by the company, stating that Redfall would be launching on the Xbox Series X and S consoles in ‘Quality mode’ only, locking in the 30fps as the only option.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

Looking at the details, the upcoming first-person shooter will run in 4K at 30fps on the Xbox Series X and 1440p at 30fps on the Series S.

The news comes as a tough blow, as 60fps has become the standard for most first-person shooters, especially on current-gen systems.

PC users’ frame rates are dictated based on their hardware, so if you’re dead set on slaying vampires at 60fps, that might be your best option for now.

Surprisingly, Arkane Studios also announced that 60fps ‘Performance mode’ will be added via a game update at a later date. It’s unclear when that update will release, however.

With Redfall already being previously delayed, it looks like Arkane is eager to release the game as soon as possible, even if it means sacrificing technical performance at launch.

Redfall launches on May 2nd, 2023 on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game will release on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription platform.

Image credit: Arkane Studios



Source: @playRedfall