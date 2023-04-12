fbpx
Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April 2023

All of these games will be available starting April 19th

Bradly Shankar
Apr 12, 20234:13 PM EDT 0 comments
Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sony has revealed what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April.

Some of this month’s highlights include Kena: Bridge of SpiritsDoom Eternal and Paradise Killer. All of these games and more are coming to Extra and Premium on April 19th.

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)
  • Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)
  • The Evil Within (PS4)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)
  • Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)
  • Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)
  • Slay the Spire (PS4)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Extra offers all of these games on top of what’s offered in the base Essential membership, including free monthly games.

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Doom (PS4)
  • Doom II (PS4)
  • Doom 64 (PS4)
  • Doom 3 (PS4)
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium also offers all of the benefits of Extra and Essential memberships.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra at $17.99/month and Premium at $21.99/month.

What’s leaving

Altogether, 32 PS4 titles are leaving the PS Plus catalogue on May 16th:

  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kona
  • Last Day of June
  • Left Alive
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Mighty No. 9
  • MX vs. ATV All Out
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Relicta
  • Resident Evil
  • Shenmue III
  • Star Ocean: First Departure R
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tour de France 2021
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Virginia
  • Windbound

Finally, find out what came to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium last month here.

Image credit: Ember Labs

Source: PlayStation

