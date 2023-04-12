Monopoly gets new mobile game called Monopoly Go!

Mobile gaming company Scopely and Hasbro have launched their latest offering, a reimagined take on of the most iconic board games of all time, Monopoly GO!

The new free-to-play mobile game sets out to preserve the charm of the original board game while featuring new and engaging mechanics, making the title a compelling choice for new and experienced players alike.

The game features animated versions of classic Monopoly characters, such as Scottie and Mr. Monopoly as they guide users through new boards themed after cities and fantastical lands.

Monopoly Go! features a mix of classic and new features, characters and more, including beloved tokens such as the Racecar and Top Hat. Users can unlock and play over 100 unique boards, with all landmarks available to be upgraded allowing users to showcase their financial status and earn bigger rewards.

The app’s new features include Daily Events that range from limited edition chance cards to day-long milestone events. The game also allows for head-to-head competitive play, because where’s the fun in buying properties by yourself?

Those looking for a classic Monopoly with a modern mobile twist can download the app free from both the App Store and Play Store.

Image credit: Hasbro