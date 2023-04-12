Google Assistant users face radio integration issues across devices

If your Google Assistant is currently unable to play radio stations on your command, you’re not alone.

Google Assistant users are reporting experiencing issues with the platform’s radio integration feature.

The service, which allows users to ask Google Assistant to play radio stations across all compatible devices, has been down for a few days. Currently, requests to play radio stations on mobile, smart displays, speakers, and auto are returning an “isn’t available or can’t be played right now” response, as reported by 9to5Google.

Google says that the issue is global, and is affecting “most radio providers.” “The Assistant team is actively working on restoring service. We will provide an update here as soon as the issue is fixed,” wrote Google.

This outage has caused inconvenience to many Google Assistant users who rely on the radio integration feature. However, with Google actively working on restoring the service, users can expect the service to resume soon.

Source: Google, Via: 9to5Google