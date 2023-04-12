Elon Musk reveals that owning Twitter has been ‘quite painful’

In a recent live interview with the BBC, Elon Musk said that running Twitter has been both “quite painful” and “a rollercoaster.”

What’s Musk going to do about it? Well, with the tech billionaire’s eccentric personality, no one can know for sure. However, he goes on to say that if the right person came along, he’d be open to selling the company.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion USD (roughly $59 billion CAD) back in October of last year. Since then, he’s been no stranger to offering ‘creative’ approaches to running the company, including covering up the ‘w’ on the Twitter headquarters building to have it read ‘Titter’ instead.

The interview with BBC covered a variety of topics, including the company’s mass lay-offs, the CEO’s work habits and the spread of misinformation on the platform.

Elon Musk says running Twitter has been "quite painful" in BBC interviewhttps://t.co/kyb9npnGd5 pic.twitter.com/2f4q7Z2sXN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 12, 2023

Musk said the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party,” when asked if he had any regrets about acquiring the company.

Despite being open to selling just months after initially completing the takeover, Musk stands by his decision, saying that buying the company was the right thing to do.

Mr. Musk goes on to say that although it was the right decision, it’s come with its fair share of challenges. “I sometimes sleep in the office”, he said, admitting he crashes on a couch in a library “that nobody goes to.”

Apart from the workload, Musk also touched on his controversial tweets, saying that he’s shot himself in the foot multiple times and that he thinks he should stop tweeting after 3am.

The multi-billionaire found himself in more hot water recently when a label was added to the BBC’s main Twitter account describing it as ‘government-funded media,’ something that Musk says the corporation is “generally not thrilled with.”

In the same vein, Canadian MP Pierre Poilievre has officially called for Twitter to label CBC as government-funded media, to “protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media.” In the tweet, Poilievre attached a signed letter to Twitter asking for the change.

In an effort to be accurate, Musk has said Twitter is changing the label to state ‘publically funded.’

Musk goes on to address several other concerns during the over the hour-long interview, but the key takeaway is that he seems to have realized that he’s bitten off more than he can chew with his role as Twitter CEO.

Source: BBC