Xbox Design Lab adds new colour options for Elite Series 2 Controller

Xbox has introduced new colour options for the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller in its Xbox Design Lab custom controller program.

Now, the service offers:

16 main colours for the top and back case

12 colours for the A/B/X/Y buttons

17 accent colours for the paddles and D-pad

25 accent colours for the rest of the controller

Xbox Design Lab allows gamers to customize regular Xbox Wireless Controllers and, as of October 2022, the high-end, modular Elite Series 2 gamepads, which offer adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, shorter hair trigger locks and more.

Pricing for the Design Lab Elite Series 2 Controllers starts at $149.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox