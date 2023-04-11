Xbox Design Lab adds new colour options for Elite Series 2 Controller

Xbox has introduced new colour options for the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller in its Xbox Design Lab custom controller program.
Now, the service offers:
- 16 main colours for the top and back case
- 12 colours for the A/B/X/Y buttons
- 17 accent colours for the paddles and D-pad
- 25 accent colours for the rest of the controller
Xbox Design Lab allows gamers to customize regular Xbox Wireless Controllers and, as of October 2022, the high-end, modular Elite Series 2 gamepads, which offer adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, shorter hair trigger locks and more.
Pricing for the Design Lab Elite Series 2 Controllers starts at $149.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox