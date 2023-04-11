Telus makes $85 base plan BYOP-only, drops other plans by $5/mo

Vancouver-based telecom company Telus rolled out new changes to its plans, dropping $5 off the monthly price of some options and restricting its base $85/mo plan to bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers.

Per updates to the Telus website MobileSyrup spotted on April 11th, the company now only offers its ‘Unlimited 25 5G’ plan for customers who bring their own devices. A description on the $85 plan notes that customers can “enjoy 5G speeds with unlimited data, talk and texts” when they bring their phone.

Previously the $85/mo plan was available to customers who wanted to get a phone from Telus through the company’s device financing program. Aside from the BYOP restriction, it appears nothing else has changed with the plan (including the 250Mbps speed cap).

Along with the BYOP restriction, Telus dropped the monthly price of its 50GB and 100GB 5G+ plans from $95 and $105 to $90 and $100, respectively. Aside from the price reduction, it appears nothing else changed with the $90/50GB plan, though Telus does now note that customers can “get a phone or bring [their] own device to enjoy this plan.”

The $100/100GB plan, however, changed more significantly. Along with the price drop, the plan lost its unlimited Canada-U.S. calling, texting and data capabilities. Those features have moved to a new $110/mo CAN-US plan with 100GB of data.

Telus’ plans over $90/mo all offer up to 1Gbps data speeds. You can check out the changes on the company’s website.