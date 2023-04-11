Ford’s Oakville, Ontario plant to undergo EV transformation in 2024

Ford is investing $1.8 billion to turn its Oakville, Ontario facility into an electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

The plant will be renamed Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex, and the modernization process will take place in the second quarter of 2024, the company said in a press release. Production will begin in 2025.

The transformation includes creating a 407,000-square-foot on-site battery plant that will use cells and arrays from BlueOval SK Battery Park. It will stand in addition to the three body shops, one paint building and one assembly building the 487-acre Oakville site already has.

“It will be a modern, super-efficient, vertically integrated site for battery and vehicle assembly,” Jim Farley, Ford’s president and CEO, said. “I’m most excited for the world to see the incredible next-generation electric and fully digitally connected vehicles produced in Oakville.”

The transformation will help the company produce 2 million EVs every year by the end of 2026.

Image credit: Ford

Source: Ford