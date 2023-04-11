Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 34 percent off today

Another week brings some great discounts on Amazon’s most popular device to-date, the Fire TV Sticks. Last week saw a savings of 20 percent but this weeks brings select Fire TV Sticks to up to 34 percent off.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Fire TV Stick 4K are both streaming devices from Amazon that allow you to access various streaming services and watch TV shows and movies.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a compact streaming device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to the internet, giving you access to TV shows, movies, and other content from popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. The device comes with a remote that features Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, which allows you to control your TV with your voice and search for content across multiple services.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada