Bell MTS pledges expansion in six rural Manitoba communities

Bell MTS says it will continue to expand its services across Manitoba through increased investments.

Its latest move will bring 100 percent fibre connections, internet download speeds up to 1.5 Gbps, and access to other Bell MTS services to six rural communities, including Gimli and Teulon. The company will connect more than 7,500 locations beginning this summer.

It’s unclear how much the expansion will cost. However, Bell MTS says it has invested $1.3 billion in the province since 2017.

“As we continue to make major investments in improving and expanding our broadband infrastructure in Manitoba and across the country, we look forward to working collaboratively with public policymakers to ensure fewer Canadians are left behind as we build more inclusive, connected communities for all of us,” Mirko Bibic, CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, said.

Source: Bell MTS