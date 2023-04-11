Avoid free charging stations in the U.S., FBI warns

Canadians planning on travelling to the U.S. should think about the way they’re going to charge their devices.

A recent notice from the FBI’s Denver option warns against the use of free public charging stations, found in hotels, airports, and elsewhere, because of the risk of a malware attack.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” the bureau tweeted last week.

As MacRumors notes, hackers can access sensitive data if malware is transferred to USB ports, exposing usernames and passwords, among other information, which can be used to access emails, bank accounts, and other avenues.

The FBI’s post says people can avoid attacks if they use their own charger and USB cord plugged through an electrical outlet.

