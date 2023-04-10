The biggest streaming news from this year’s Star Wars Celebration

If you haven’t heard already, the 2023 Star Wars Celebration is wrapping up and with it comes some major announcements from the franchise.

The four-day event has been a popular attraction among fans of the business since the first Star Wars Celebration in 1999 and is known for its expansive exhibits, panel discussions, exclusive merchandise and, of course, brand-new reveals for upcoming projects.

This year was no different, with the event showcasing some of Star Wars‘ biggest news over the course of the event. With so much information coming out all at once, it can be hard to know what stands out above the rest.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest streaming announcements from this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars: Visions season 2

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration: Watch the new trailer for #StarWarsVisions Volume 2, featuring nine new shorts from nine celebrated animation studios from across the globe. Streaming May 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OO1BdO0vtB — Star Wars (@starwars) April 10, 2023

On April 10th, more information was revealed on the highly anticipated season two of Disney+’s anthology series, Star Wars: Visions.

Season 2 of the animated series was given an official trailer, as well as key art and a cast reveal.

Additionally, season two is set to feature nine new animated shorts from nine different studios across the globe.

Ahsoka trailer reveal

Speaking of trailers, the first teaser trailer of the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka, was revealed to the public on April 7th.

Exciting times for fans of Star Wars streaming series. Ahsoka marks a big moment for fans of the character, who will now have her own series. The trailer was revealed alongside an official poster for the show.

Ahsoka is to premiere on Disney+ in August 2023.

Andor season 2

By this point, Star Wars fans with access to a Disney+ membership must be on Cloud (City) nine, with news breaking on season 2 of the Andor series during the event last week.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy spoke about the filming of season 2, giving many fans something to look forward to. “We’re going as quickly as we can to come back with the second half of this and finish it off proudly and make you proud of us,” Gilroy said.

A short teaser trailer was also shown, but unfortunately, it was exclusive to those present at the time. Despite this, the hype train is real, with Andor season 2 set to release in August 2024.

The Bad Batch season 3

Rounding out our list of the biggest announcements from this year’s Star Wars Celebration is another season renewal, this time for The Bad Batch, with season 3 looking to close out the fan-favourite animated series.

It was confirmed at the event that season 3 is on the way and will be debuting on (you guessed it) Disney+ in 2024.

The show, which follows a group of elite clones in the aftermath of Order 66, was announced to be running its final season by executive producers at the event. An in-room teaser was also shown, giving fans in attendance a glimpse at what’s to come in the upcoming season.

What tops your list of biggest moments from the event? Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

Source: Star Wars