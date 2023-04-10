fbpx
Pixel April 2023 security patch is now available

It's a bit late

Dean Daley
Apr 10, 20233:00 PM EDT 0 comments

April’s Android security patch is finally available after a short delay.

This isn’t a big feature drop; Google pushed out a larger one last month, with another expected for June. This update comes with bug fixes.

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair
  • Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations (Pixel 7 Pro only)
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories (Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series)

Security fixes range from moderate to critical in severity. 

The update is hitting Pixel 4a devices to Pixel 7 series handsets. You can download them over the air (OTA) or download the factory images from Android Authority’s website. 

Source: Google

